Authorities investigating fatal ORV crash

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a crash in Noble County that left one person dead.

A passerby called authorities to the crash in the 3300 block of South County Road 600 East around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

According to a release from the Indiana DNR, a side-by-side off-road vehicle with one occupant was traveling south and lost control after hitting a patch of snow in the roadway. Investigators said the vehicle then went off the east side of the roadway and rolled multiple times before pinning the operator underneath.

Officers say the operator was not wearing a seat belt, helmet or any other protective riding gear at the time of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Churubusco Fire Department, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview Noble EMS and the Noble County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.