HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash involving a semitruck on state Route 5 just off Interstate 69.

Witnesses say the crash involved a semitruck and a pickup truck.

Witnesses at the scene also say the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 are both closed, and the Indiana Department of Transportation also confirmed on its Trafficwise website that at least the exit ramp is closed.

Police at the scene told a WANE 15 crew member that nobody suffered major injuries in the crash, but the person in the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with cuts and abrasions.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.