FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas.

Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at the scene from a single gunshot to the head, according to court documents.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 Walker has been booked into the Allen County Jail Dec. 28.

In late May, an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit confirmed Walker had been arrested in Greene County, Arkansas.

Walker currently has two future hearings scheduled for Jan. 9 and Feb. 13.