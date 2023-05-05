Authorities investigate the scene of a crash near the intersection of Randall and Covington roads.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash in southwest Fort Wayne that sent two people to the hospital, according to authorities at the scene.

Authorities responded to a crash near the intersection of Randall and Covington roads Friday afternoon.

Both the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department were spotted at the scene, and a blue convertible could be seen sitting in the road with heavy front end damage.

Authorities said two people were transported to the hospital, but they did not say the conditions of the two victims.

Police at the scene said a stretch of Covington Road in the area will be closed until further notice.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.