FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – August is National Immunization Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes the month to bring awareness of the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages, especially kids before school.

Nearly 1/3 of Allen County students are behind on their required school immunizations, according to an Indiana Department of Health report.

The CDC reports a 14% drop in vaccines from last year, compared to 2019. The agency is encouraging parents and families to get caught up on any missed doses before they return to the classroom.

You can click here to see the recommended vaccines for your children.

The CDC is also taking this time for adults to remember to get vaccinated to stay healthy, too. You can use the CDC’s adult vaccine assessment tool to see which vaccines might be right for you.

MDwise, Super Shot, and the state health department are hosting a Back on Track children immunization event Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Super Shot at 1515 Hobson Road.