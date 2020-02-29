Auburn man dies after crash with utility poles

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man has died after crashing with two utility poles early Saturday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said William A. Nelson, 64, was pinned in the vehicle after the impact and died at the scene.

Just after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of W. Auburn Drive on a report of a single vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a Red GMC Pickup off the south side of Auburn Drive, west of the I-69 overpass.

Police said the initial investigation shows the vehicle left the roadway and become airborne where it hit a utility pole, then continued on and struck a second utility pole. The vehicle came to a stop on its wheels among live downed power lines, police added.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.