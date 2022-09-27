AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn kicked of the 91st annual DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Saturday with the fair’s 3rd annual 5K Run/Walk and has continued the festivities Monday.

The fair also hosted the Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant Monday and has other events planned throughout the week including the High School Swing Choir Show Tuesday and other live entertainments for the remainder of the fair, which ends Oct. 1.

Other attractions at the fair include daily parades, 4-H exhibits, open livestock judging and various games.

The fair expects over 100,000 people to attend the festivities throughout the week.