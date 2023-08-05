GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The Auburn-Garrett Drive-In is hosting a car show to raise money for the screen restoration and rebuild.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 5. Registration is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is $15. The show is open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

The Annual Tim Bair Car Show is teaming up with the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In to raise money, to help in the rebuild of the Auburn/Garrett Drive-In.

There will also be yard games, music, raffles, 50/50, dash plates, show pieces to look at and more.