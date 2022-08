GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Sections of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen were heavily damaged by the storms that swept through northeast Indiana Monday afternoon.

A portion of the main screen was torn away, and the base comprised of metal fencing just below the screen suffered heavy damages as well.

The company notified people via its Facebook page that it will be “done for the year.”

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as the situation unfolds.