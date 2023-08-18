GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn Garrett Drive-In announced on Facebook late Thursday night they will be missing out on the 2023 Drive-In season.

This news comes after a storm came through last August that took down the screen, costing the historic site nearly $300,000 to repair. After raising initial funds and receiving assistance from insurance for the screen, Julie Yarde, owner of the drive-in, set up a goal to raise $125,000 for a new screen.

Along with a GoFundMe, the Drive-In held a car show in early August to attempt to raise funds to help put up the new screen, as well as a few spotlights at local businesses asking for donations.

It is unclear at this time where the Auburn Garrett Drive-In is in its fundraising efforts, but in the Facebook post announcing its lack of participation in the 2023 season, Yarde thanked the public for its continued interest and support.

The Auburn Garrett Drive-In is still accepting donations through its GoFundMe where updates about the screen will continue to be posted.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.