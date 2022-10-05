GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — In August, the Auburn-Garrett Drive-in sustained severe damage due to storms.

Now, they’re facing an estimated $278,000 in damages.

One of the factors of the large price is the actual size of the scene.

“First of all, our screen is one of the largest screens across the U.S.; It is made of structural steel,” said Julie Yarde, the owner of the drive-in. “The size is 35 1/2 feet tall by 80 feet wide. And it’s 60 feet from the ground. So it is not just a simple structure. It is big, it has to be solid, it has to withstand winds and all the different weathers.”

A GoFundMe account was started Aug. 31 by Laura Glaser, Yarde’s daughter-in-law. While it reached its initial goal of $3,000, it is still a long way off from the near $300,000 repair cost.

