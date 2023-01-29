AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter passed away Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter passed away in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.

Robert Michael (Mike) Walter, 76 was the lone Democrat on the council serving the residents of District 5. He was first elected to the council in 1992 serving until 1999, when he ran for mayor and was defeated by Norman Yoder. He was reelected to the council in 2003 and has faithfully served the City of Auburn for the past 20 years. He has served at a Democratic Precinct Chairman since 1988.

“Mike Walter was a tireless advocate who I came to know not only as a colleague but also as a friend,” said Mayor Ley. “He will be missed by many in the Auburn Community.”