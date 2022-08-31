A shot inside during the preview of the 2022 Annual Auburn Auction hosted by WorldWide Auctioneers in Auburn on Wednesday, 8/31/22.

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Labor Day weekend is approaching, The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is underway, and that can only mean one thing: car auctions.

While the longest running auction in Auburn belongs to Worldwide Auctioneers, a lot of attention has been paid in recent years to the auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s at Auburn Auction Park.

With the auction park set to become an athletic complex, it’s back to just Worldwide Auctioneers and its annual auction this year. They saw it as a great opportunity.

“As a local, Auburn guy, [I’m] very grateful that RM Sotheby’s has been here for the last 10-12 years running the auction. With them making the decision to leave, we really thought about it and said ‘Hey, you know what?’ as the great basketball coach John Wooden said, when opportunity knocks, it’s too late to prepare, and we’ve been preparing for moments like this for a long time,” WorldWide Auctioneers Owner John Kruse said.

Kruse’s family founded and held the first Auburn Auction in 1971.

He now runs it, along with being an auctioneer and the chief appraiser.

He really wants people to come to Kruse Plaza this week to see what the Auburn Auction is all about.

They’ve expanded the auction this year. Kruse said they have something for everyone. That includes cars and their prices.

“I’m 100 percent confident that we have great cars, that we are going to provide great service, and that everybody is going to have a lot of fun,” Kruse said.

A full schedule for the auction can be viewed here.

Wednesday was the preview day. The auction takes place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each day the auction will begin with memorabilia and then transition into the cars.

Kids 17 and under get in for free.

All of the outdoor activities — Car corral, swap-meet, vendors, food trucks — are free to attend.