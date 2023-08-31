FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This Saturday, the IU Hoosiers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 3:30 p.m. in a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The game will be exclusively broadcast on WANE 15 at 3:30 p.m., but since WANE was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WANE 15 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game as well as the Texas Tech versus Wyoming game Saturday evening and two other college football matchups on Sunday.

• DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WANE 15 has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

• WANE 15 is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

• As a broadcast station, WANE 15 broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

• Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game.

WANE 15’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.