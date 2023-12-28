FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One man is facing preliminary attempted murder charges in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting near Tillman Park which investigators are calling in newly released court documents a “coordinated and premeditated” ambush.

Fort Wayne police arrested 28-year-old Deondre T. Jones on three counts of attempted murder Thursday – though Allen Superior Court documents indicate he may not be the only gunman involved in the shooting that left two men badly injured.

Officers were called to 700 block of Tillman Road at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a Chevrolet Impala.

Deondre T. Jones

One man in the driver’s seat had been shot in the head and taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition while another suffered wounds to his groin area. Another man riding in the passenger seat did not suffer any injuries, according to court documents.

The man who was not injured said he and the other two were at a nearby bar just prior to the shooting but he also told detectives there were no arguments or fights while the men were there, court documents said.

Investigators began reviewing surveillance footage from that bar, which was not named, as well as a Shell gas station near where the men were found to piece together how people in two separate vehicles appeared to corner the Impala and begin firing up on it, court documents.

At about 2:30 am., a black Lincoln MKX pulled in the bar’s parking lot and a man identified as Jones got out with what appeared to be a rifle in his hand. He’s seen going to another vehicle before returning the Lincoln with the rifle still in his hand, court documents said.

Jones is accused of getting into the Lincoln with another man and they drive to the Shell gas station, court documents said. Jones went into the gas station with what appeared to be a pistol in the waistband of his pants, according to court documents.

The gas station where two vehicles cornered an Impala in an apparent ambush shooting that left two men injured Christmas Eve.

Just prior to the shooting, a dark Ford SUV is recorded on surveillance footage pulling into a nearby lot where it met the Lincoln that Jones is accused of riding in, according to court documents.

In the footage, the people in the vehicles appear to converse with each other before the SUV pulled northbound through the lot and blocked the entrance to the gas station from Tilman Road, court documents said.

The Lincoln, meanwhile, backed out of the lot onto Hanna Street and drove northbound to the light on Tillman Road.

There, the Lincoln waited until the Impala drove eastbound past the intersection.

The Impala attempted to pull into the gas station but found the entrance blocked by the Ford SUV, according to court documents. That gave the Lincoln time to turn eastbound on Tillman Road from Hanna Street and come up to the Impala from behind.

At this point, multiple muzzle flashes – suggesting multiple guns were being shot at the same time – came from the Lincoln as bullets were fired into the Impala, court documents said. The Impala attempts to flee while the Lincoln follows the Ford SUV north on Lafayette Boulevard after the shooting, according to court documents.

Detectives zeroed in on Jones as a suspect by analyzing cell phone data that placed his in the area at the same time as the shooting, court documents said. They then used the surveillance footage to identify him as the man with the rifle outside the bar and a gun in his waistband at the gas station.

A run of the Lincoln’s license plate showed the owner as an associate of Jones, as well.

Thus far, he’s the only one arrested in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been released in court documents.

Jones is currently being held in Allen County Jail without bond.