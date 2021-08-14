At the Library: Rock the Plaza returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rock the Plaza is making its return to the Allen County Public Library. The concert series was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year, it will last three weeks. There will be four performances every Saturday night.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and snack. Dogs and glass bottles are not allowed. The free concert series starts at 6 p.m. on the Main Library Plaza in downtown Fort Wayne.

Learn more about the concerts by clicking here.

The next two shows are on August 21st and the 28th.

ACPL will be livestreaming the concerts. You can find those by clicking here.