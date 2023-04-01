SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — At least three people have died as a result of severe weather sweeping through Sullivan County .

Sullivan City Mayor Clint Lamb spoke during a news conference Saturday morning confirming that Indiana State Police and the County Coroner are working to notify family members and would release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of damage in Sullivan County

Image of Sullivan VFW

Additionally, Lamb said nearly 200 structures throughout the county have been damaged by the storm with 155 of those being within Sullivan City limits. The mayor said that those numbers came as emergency responders assessed the situation overnight and there could be more damage found Saturday.

Lamb urged volunteers wanting to help to report to Sullivan High School. Emergency Officials will deploy volunteers only after crews have determined an area is safe to be in. Lamb said some volunteers may not be asked to go out right away, but he urged residents not to “deploy on your own” as many structures could have the risk of collapse.

Residents are also asked not to return to their properties until they have been given the all-clear. Residents in need of food and shelter can report to Abundant Grace Church located at 761 IN-154, Sullivan.

For those missing a loved one or who haven’t heard from their loved ones, Mayor Lamb asked they come to the Unification Center or City Hall.

“City hall is what we call the unification center, so If you have a missing loved one, if you have any questions about a missing loved one, if you would like to report that you have not heard from your loved one. 110 North Main street here at Sullivan City Hall is the place that you need to come. We will have staff working the front. We want to keep folks away from the county Emergency Management building,” Mayor Lamb said.

The mayor stressed that numerous crews are working actively to rescue more residents from damaged structures and credited the community for coming together so quickly in this time of need.

Residents with injured pets or who need temporary housing for their animals are encouraged to contact Honey Creek Animal Hospital in Terre Haute at (812) 234-7752. Honey Creek has offered free care for pets injured as a result of the severe weather.

WTWO’s Dana Winklepleck was in Sullivan Saturday morning and posted the following video on Facebook of the damage to the area.

Dana also spoke with Sullivan Resident Calvin Cox who lost his home in the storm.