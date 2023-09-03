FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At least 1 person was taken to a nearby hospital following a structure fire that happened downtown Fort Wayne shortly after 5:45 a.m. on September 3, 2023. The fire happened at the Fulton Apartments on Fulton Street between Washington Blvd. and Wayne St. There were at least 6 fire trucks and 3 ambulances at the scene when WANE 15 arrived.

First responders remove an injured person from Fulton Apartments.

At least one person is confirmed to have been taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Residents at the scene say the Fulton Apartments have caught fire before, but that this is the worst they’ve seen. Information is currently limited.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.