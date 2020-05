At least three people are injured following a crash near the intersection of U.S. 33 and O Day Road.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – At least three people are injured following a crash on U.S. 30 early Monday evening.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the crash at 8503 U.S. 33, just west of the intersection with O Day Road around 6:15 p.m.

Dispatchers tell WANE 15 at least three people are seriously injured in the crash. They also advise drivers to avoid the area of the crash.

A WANE 15 crew is headed to the scene to get more information.