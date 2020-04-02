At least 3 shot, hurt at apartment complex

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting at the Baldwin Creek Apartments near State and Hobson on Thursday, April 2, 2020. At least three people were shot.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At least three people were shot and hurt outside an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Baldwin Creek Apartments near E. State Boulevard and Hobson Road around 1:20 a.m.

Police at the scene could not provide many details, but they initially confirmed at least one person had been shot there and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Other initial information indicated there might have been multiple shooters and victims.

Officers searched the area and responded to other calls around the city looking for other possible victims and suspects.

One other victim was later found in the 500 Block of Red Bluff Drive. That person only had minor injuries.

A third shooting victim was also found with minor injuries in the 1000 Block of Almdale Drive around 3:30 a.m.

No further information about the victims, suspects, or details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

The situation remains under investigation.