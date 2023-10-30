FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured Monday night.

Dispatch confirmed that FWPD is investigating a shooting at the 1800 block of Main Street just west of downtown near the Nebraska Neighborhood. Numerous witnesses have told WANE 15 that several shots were fired.

Officer Daniel Nerzig said just after 9 p.m., dispatch received several calls that a male patron who had recently removed from a bar was firing multiple shots at surrounding buildings and cars. Officers arrived on the scene and discharged a weapon striking the suspect after an interaction.

After officers discharged the weapon the suspect was detained and officers started providing medical attention. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital where he is now in life-threatening condition. The suspect was shot multiple times.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, but cannot be confirmed at this time.

Traffic may be impacted on Runnion Avenue and W Main Street between Runnion Avenue and Osage Street as officers continue to investigate.

Jon Shaffer called WANE 15, saying he was the person who called 911. He heard multiple shots fired by a white male who carried a backpack with a bedroll near the corner of Main and Runnion. He saw a man walk across the road with his gun drawn.

“And I was like, ‘Oh boy’ and I speed up as the light turned green and he popped a couple off in the direction of my vehicle, and I kept driving and dialed 911,” Shaffer said in the phone call.

This is an ongoing investigation. WANE 15 will provide updates as they become available.