at home plans to open a store in a building located at Illinois and Hillegas that once housed a Kmart.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s first at home store will open its doors to the public in May.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. announced the opening date as May 6 for the “home and holiday superstore” located on Illinois Road in a building that originally was home to a Kmart and later a Burlington Coat Factory.

at home sells up to 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style, and every budget—from furniture, rugs, wall art, and housewares to tabletop, patio, and holiday décor—in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet. It features collections from Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali, Tracey Boyd, Ty Pennington, and Willow Crossley.

The Illinois Road store is the company’s first in Fort Wayne. Previously, the closest location to Fort Wayne was the Noblesville store.