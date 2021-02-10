Assortment of drugs found during semi safety check on I-70, trucker arrested for OWI

Image shows Edward R. Evans (L) and drugs, paraphernalia found by police.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver from Illinois is facing multiple charges after Indiana State Police found an assortment of drugs and paraphernalia in his rig during a safety check at a weigh station on I-70 in southwest Indiana.

On Tuesday afternoon a semi pulled into the Terre Haute weigh station on I-70 for a safety check. A state trooper observed suspicious behavior on the part of the truck driver and he conducted a search which turned up methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The truck driver, identified as Edward R. Evans, 50, also showed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test. Evans also refused to submit to a chemical test.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine, Felony 6, 
  • Possession of cocaine, Felony 6
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Class A misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor 
  • Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

