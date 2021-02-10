Assortment of drugs found during semi safety check on I-70, trucker arrested for OWI

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver from Illinois is facing multiple charges after Indiana State Police found an assortment of drugs and paraphernalia in his rig during a safety check at a weigh station on I-70 in southwest Indiana.

On Tuesday afternoon a semi pulled into the Terre Haute weigh station on I-70 for a safety check. A state trooper observed suspicious behavior on the part of the truck driver and he conducted a search which turned up methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The truck driver, identified as Edward R. Evans, 50, also showed signs of impairment and failed a sobriety test. Evans also refused to submit to a chemical test.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

He faces the following charges: