Asphalt truck rolls over, shuts down part of I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police responded to a rollover crash that shut down part of I-69 northbound.

Fort Wayne Dispatchers tell WANE 15 an asphalt truck rolled over near mile marker 311 close to U.S. 27 and State Road 3 shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The stretch of the interstate was shut down as crews cleaned up the scene. The crash also closed Interstate 69 at the 309 mile marker (Goshen Rd/US-33).

According to Fort Wayne Dispatch, the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and is okay.

Dispatchers could not say how long the road closures will last.