FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Crews will begin working at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, to repair the asphalt on the southbound Exit 302 ramp. Work is expected to be complete by the afternoon.

During the work, drivers can expect restrictions and slowed traffic in the area. Motorists should consider taking an alternate route for the morning commute.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.