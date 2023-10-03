FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arts United announced Tuesday their community giving phase of a ‘Soaring Vision’ to expand and modernize the Arts United Center. Private donors and public funding supported the majority of this $40 million capital campaign. Arts United is now inviting the public to help raise the remaining $2.5 million to complete the project with matching opportunities provided by AWS Foundation and the Do it Best Foundation.

The expansion and modernization plans include an accessible Community Arts Center lobby, Community Scene Shop, administrative space for the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, enhancements to the parking lot, modernized operational systems, and theatre technology throughout the the venue.

Gifts made to the capital campaign in its community giving phase will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1.25 million thanks to the matching funds provided by AWS Foundation and the Do it Best Foundation.

Rendering of Auditorium.

Rendering of Family Arts Center Studio.

Rendering of West Exterior of Arts United Center.

“This is the next big thing,” said Nick Talarico, Do it Best Foundation president. “The arts are an integral portion of what makes a community real and this is exactly what the Arts United Center does.”

“Our partners who utilize this facility regularly the Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Dance Collective we’re excited about this expansion and renovation is going to allow them to do and how they serve the community,” said Dan Ross, President & CEO, Arts United.

A ground breaking will happen in June 2024, and the project is expected to last until Fall 2025.

The theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary season this Sunday. As part of the festivities, Arts United is hosting an open house-style event at the theatre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., which will highlight the rich history of the building in the community and a closer look at the upcoming renovations. More information about this event can be found here.

For more information about Arts United and how to support the capital campaign, visit this link.