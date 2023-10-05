FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has made an arrest following an ‘Unknown Problem’ that left a woman and juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday FWPD responded to calls of an ‘Unknown Problem’ investigation in the 1200 block of Ralph Avenue. When arriving on the scene police found an adult female and juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The adult female, later identified as 32-year-old Bethany Fleming, was discharged from the hospital and arrested for attempted murder.