FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made following the shooting at the Villa Capri Apartment complex that left one dead this past Wednesday.

Joshua Parrish (Provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Joshua Parrish, 23, was arrested Monday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Antonio Harris at 1823 Fox Point Trail in Fort Wayne.

Parrish was arrested in a high-risk traffic stop in the area of South Anthony Boulevard and Simmons Street, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Parrish is preliminarily charged with murder as well as false informing and criminal conversion. He’s being held in Allen County Jail.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, at Villa Capri Apartments, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Officers found Harris in a hallway of the complex suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

Harris’ cause of death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, the Allen County Coroner said in a release.