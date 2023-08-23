FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from June of this year.

Nicholas Steward, 23, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Steward (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Steward is believed to have shot and killed Mattie Wilson on the morning of June 25 in the 2000 block of Greentree Court.

A police officer heard shots fired near that location. A vehicle was seen leaving the area and police pulled it over at the intersection of Hanna and East Brackenridge Streets. Inside the vehicle, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound

Police received more reports of shots being fired in the area and possibly more victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Back at the 2000 block of Greentree Court police found Wilson and another man injured.

Medics transported all three victims to hospitals where after arrival Wilson was pronounced dead. The two men involved suffered life-threatening injuries.