FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a man Wednesday for the killing of another man at a home near downtown this past weekend.

Kyree Warren, 18, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of Montreale Turner.

The shooting took place just before noon Sunday. Police were sent to the 1000 block of Rockhill Street where they found Turner suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute,” police said.

Turner was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Warren was detained on Sunday as a person of interest and it’s believed he was living with Turner.