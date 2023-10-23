***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers***

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly two years after someone driving a black Dodge Charger struck and killed 90-year-old Ruth Ann Beyer in a hit-and-run as she walked across a street on Christmas Eve, a suspect is behind bars.

Police arrested 29-year-old Trayvion Rayshawn Mosby on an outstanding warrant connected to Beyer’s death on Friday.

He is currently being held in Allen County Jail without bond.

In April 2022, Allen County prosecutors formally charged Mosby with a Level 4 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death as well as a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Trayvion Rayshawn Mosby

Though he was listed as living in Fort Wayne at the time, Mosby had ties to California, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

He was never arrested until now.

Mosby is accused of driving a 2013 black Dodge Charger that hit Beyer – without braking or trying to avoid her – while she crossed the street to get back to her car after being involved in a small crash herself.

On Christmas Eve 2021, Fort Wayne police were called to the scene of that initial crash at South Anthony Boulevard and Chinchilla Lane at about 12:49 a.m. Before officers could arrive, Beyer had been struck.

Witnesses at the scene told police Beyer had parked her car after the first collision and had gone across the street to talk to the other driver involved.

Two witnesses at the scene turned to talk to each other and heard a loud boom, according to court documents.

One person saw a dark vehicle going southbound on South Anthony strike Beyer, sending her into the air, court documents said.

Beyer flew a few feet before coming to rest in the roadway, the witness told police in court documents.

Another witness heard the collision, turned around and saw the Charger flee south on Anthony.

Medics pronounced Beyer dead at the scene.

Police located the Charger in a local parking lot the day after Christmas. Investigators found damage to the front of the car consistent with it having hit a pedestrian, court documents said, including damage to the windshield.

They also found a gold earring with an off-white round stone – similar to a pearl – in the front windshield wiper well.

Investigators tracked down the owner, a woman, who brought her step-father with her to speak to police.

Ruth Ann Beyer

The woman told investigators in court documents Mosby dropped her off at work on Christmas Eve morning in her Charger and was supposed to pick her up later that evening.

He never showed and she had to walk home, according to court documents.

When she confronted Mosby, he told her he hit a person on a bike, according to court documents. He then “went missing” for a day, according to court documents, and the woman claimed she had not seen her car since the morning she was dropped off by Mosby.

The woman’s step-father spotted Mosby on Dec. 27 and called police to report that he might have hit a pedestrian, court documents said. Both the woman and her step-father said Mosby might have left for California.

Investigators analyzed the Charger’s airbag control module once they gained access to the car and found there was no “dynamic braking” on the part of the driver, court documents said.

“A dynamic breaking event would have alerted the module to a possible collision and would have been recorded as a non-deployment even if there was no collision,” an investigator wrote in court documents. “There is no evidence to support that the driver made an attempt to avoid the collision by applying the brakes in an emergency type of manner.”

Mosby is due in court for an initial hearing Tuesday.

If convicted, Mosby faces 2 to 12 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of six years.