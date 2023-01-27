FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018.

Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.

The three were killed on June 28. The police investigation began when emergency personnel responded to the area of Fourth and Harrison streets around 12:05 a.m. where they found a man on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported him to a hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later. He was identified as Dernail Ivory Brown, 26, of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Brown died of a gunshot wound to the back and his death was ruled a homicide.

While police were responding to the first scene, they got a call about a crash a few blocks away near Fourth and Wells streets. When they got there, they found two men inside the vehicle that had crashed into a parked car. Both men inside were also suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Deshaun Devon Richards, 25, of Fort Wayne. An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot to the head.

The other man was transported to a hospital where he eventually died. That person has been identified as Breondon Devon Pinkston, 28, of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined that Pinkston died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Belcher previously served time in prison on burglary and possession of a handgun while a felon convictions. He had been out of prison for not even two months when Brown, Richards and Pinkston were killed, according to Indiana Department of Corrections records.