SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) It took 41 years to the day, but police have finally made an arrest in a killing that took place in southern Indiana back on October 31, 1982.

Two animal trappers found the body of 24-year-old Clifford Smith along the White River in rural Jackson County on December 1, 1982. He had been reported missing on November 4 of that same year. Investigators determined that Smith died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Indiana State Police Detectives investigated the death in 1982, the case remained unsolved. Over the years, the case was passed along to new investigators to examine the case. Sgt. Kip Main has been actively investigating the case since September 2015.

Sgt. Main’s investigation determined that Ronald J. Anderson, 61, of Seymour was at a home with Clifford Smith and other individuals in the late hours of October 30 1982. Investigators believe Anderson grabbed a shotgun from the house and loaded it. Anderson, while in possession of the shotgun, left the residence in a vehicle with Smith. Smith was not seen alive after they left the residence late that night.

Information gathered during the investigation indicated that Anderson was responsible for the death of Smith. Anderson also allegedly returned the murder weapon back to the home and returned to the crime scene soon after the murder to hide potential evidence.

As a result of the investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives in cooperation with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, an arrest warrant for murder was recently issued for Ronald Jack Anderson. Tuesday, Anderson was arrested at his residence on the east side of Seymour, Indiana without incident.

Anderson was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.