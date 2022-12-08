FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead and one man was taken into custody in Paulding County, Ohio after a double homicide.

Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies were dispatched around noon Thursday to the 6500 block of Road 123 after coworkers of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams called to say she had missed work for two days.

While conducting a check of the property, the bodies of Celecitas and her husband, Bruce B. Williams, 81, were found in a barn on their property.

“Preliminary observation of the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were caused by another person,” police wrote in the release.

Police then received a call from the Ashtabula County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office to say they had interaction with Dockery, who was in possession of a vehicle owned by Williams.

Police said Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams and stolen their vehicle.

No motive was released.

Ashtabula County is east of Cleveland, roughly a four hour drive from Paulding County.

The release said Dockery will await court proceedings in Ashtabula County and then be extradited back to Paulding County.

Police have released no additional information.