FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl gave his thoughts on the Mayor Tom Henry arrest footage Monday, other councilmembers have also weighed in.

On Tuesday, City Council President Jason Arp and Councilman Geoff Paddock each provided statements giving their thoughts on the footage:

“After reviewing the video footage, the same footage the public has seen on various media outlets since Friday, it’s clear the behavior that was exhibited by the mayor was inappropriate. Officers in the video segments that I have been able to see say to one another and the supervisor on the scene that they had been threatened. There are a lot of things said on the video clips but not all of it has been made available to council. Council will be requesting the video data set from the police as soon as possible, so that the parts that are bleeped out can be audible and we can determine how direct the threats were. While a substantial amount of footage is available through the media, each seems to have different bits and there are (necessarily) decent size portions that are beeped out. In order to proceed we’ll need to review the videos in their entirety without modification.“



“Intimidation of city employees is something that we must take seriously, especially those who are tasked with enforcing the laws.“

– City Council President Jason Arp

“Mayor Henry is making proper restitution for his indiscretions and poor judgement of last October. He is ashamed of his conduct, and he has said so. The mayor has asked for forgiveness, and he has been adjudicated on this matter in our judicial system. He has been fined, received a suspended sentence, lost his drivers license for several months, and is paying for damages to the other vehicle as well. I believe he is making every effort to redeem himself in this matter.”

– Councilman Geoff Paddock

Jehl said Monday he would prefer a third party to inspect the footage and render a decision to avoid “embarrassing” the mayor.

The Mayor’s Office sent an email to WANE 15 Monday saying Mayor Henry hopes to meet with the officers “in the near future.”