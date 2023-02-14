FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp plans to initiate an investigation into Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for operating while intoxicated this past October.

According to a resolution written by Arp that he plans to introduce during city council’s meeting Tuesday night, the council can:

“Investigate departments, officers, and employees of the City and any charges against departments, officers, and employees of the City, and in conducting such an investigation the legislative body is entitled to access to all records pertaining to the investigation and may compel the attendance of witnesses and the production of evidence by subpoena and attachment served and executed in Allen County.”

Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry after he collided with another car in a roundabout on Old Mill Road near Foster Park on Oct. 8.

Henry’s blood-alcohol-level was over the legal limit, and he told officers at the scene he had been at a function where he drank wine.

During the ensuing weeks, media outlets clamored for police body cam footage surrounding the incident, which was ultimately released toward the end of December.

The footage showed Henry at times respectful of officers at the scene and at other times displaying anger, telling one he would not forget being put in the back seat of a police vehicle.

Henry later pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated.

Arp previously tried to advance a proposal that would have cut Henry’s operating budget. That proposal was shot down by other council members.

In Arp’s newest resolution, he writes that the members of the council who vote for his proposal would be:

“Authorized to conduct an investigation into the events surrounding and leading up to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry that took place on October 8, 2022, any prior similar events, including but not limited to, any incarceration, investigation, charges, plea agreement, or conviction of Mayor Tom Henry. The investigation shall include, but is not limited to, investigating Mayor Tom Henry and the departments, officers, employees and agents of the City, and all other persons involved in any aspect of the handling of events surrounding and leading up to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry that took place on October 8, 2022, any prior similar events, including, but not limited to, officers of the City of Fort Wayne Police Department”