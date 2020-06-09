Armed robbery investigation leads to police involved shootout in Fort Wayne

An armed robbery investigation led to a shootout between an officer and the suspect Monday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man faces multiple charges after an armed robbery investigation led to an officer involved shooting in Fort Wayne Monday night.

Charles D. Allen Jr. is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of criminal recklessness, one count of criminal confinement and one count of burglary. Investigators said Allen could face more charges later in the investigation.

Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 3700 block of South Harrison Street as well as reports of the same subject pointing a firearm at people, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

As officers were investigating, they were advised that the suspect was possibly in the area of Warsaw and Taber Streets. There they found the vehicle that had been taken in the armed robbery. The vehicle was unoccupied and officers began checking the area for the suspect.

A witness advised them that a male subject matching the officers’ description had been pointing a handgun at citizens and they gave directions to the officers.

A short time later an officer located the suspect in the 400 block of East Creighton Avenue and the suspect began to shoot at the officer, striking the squad car. The officer was able to move to a location and return shots at the suspect.

The suspect then ran from the scene down Creighton Avenue and was located and taken into custody by several officers behind a home in the area.

Neither the officer or the suspect, Charles D. Allen Jr., were injured during the exchange of gunfire. A female resident in the 400 block of Creighton Avenue was struck by a bullet and suffered a graze wound to the leg. She received medical attention from paramedics at the scene and refused transportation to a medical facility.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and Indiana State Police