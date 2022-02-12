MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man armed with two guns was arrested at a Marion bar early Saturday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers with the Marion Police Department responded to Lil Jaybo’s Pub on a report of an armed person and possible shots fired.

On scene, an officer found Christian Camery, 52, of Marion in the parking lot holding a handgun.

Camery complied with the officer’s instructions and dropped the weapon. After putting Camery in handcuffs, the officer found he was carrying another gun.

Camery mugshot

Officers spoke with people in the pub and found that Camery had been hit by another patron earlier that night. He then left the bar and returned with a gun, demanding to know who had hit him, police say.

Camery was told he needed to go outside, and that the person who hit him already left the bar.

Once Camery was convinced to go outside, employees locked the door to the pub and called police. Camery then started shooting at the building. There were no reported injuries.

Officers found damage to the building and empty shell casings.

Camery was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Grant County Jail. He is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a permit, and criminal mischief.