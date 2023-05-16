WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton Police are investigating what led to the death of a man who allegedly broke into someone’s home Sunday night.

Officers from Bluffton and Wells County responded to a report of breaking and entering with injury around 11:15 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of East State Road 124, according to a release from the Bluffton Police Department.

First responders found a man identified as 38-year-old Tavis Beavans of Bluffton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined Beavans had a handgun and “entered the residence uninvited,” according to the release, resulting in a fight with those inside the home.

Police said Beavans was shot in the upper chest during the struggle.

The Wells County Coroner and crime scene technicians with Indiana State Police also assisted the investigation.