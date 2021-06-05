Arizona truck driver dies while undergoing surgery for injuries in LaGrange Co. semi-truck crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Arizona truck driver whose legs were severed during a crash involving three semi-trucks on Toll Road died overnight on Saturday while undergoing surgery.

The truck driver identified by Indiana State Police as Michael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, also suffered a serious head injury in the crash. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for critical care.

Lohman’s 12-year-old son was a passenger in the semi and had a minor head injury. The child was taken to a LaGrange hospital for medical care.

Indiana State Police confirmed on Saturday that the boy was released from the hospital, transported by an ISP trooper to Fort Wayne, and was reunited with his mother.

ISP said in an updated news release today that the primary cause of the crash is attributed to distracted driving involving cellphone use.

All notifications to the Lohman family has been made by ISP. There is no addition information to release.