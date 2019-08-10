Area soldier killed in combat to be laid to rest

The community in Bryan, Ohio will say its final goodbye to a soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan.

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) – The community in Bryan, Ohio will gather on Saturday to say its final goodbye to a soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Funeral services for Pfc. Brandon Kreischer will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Bryan High School Gymnasium. Graveside services, which are private, will follow.

Paratrooper Kreischer was killed last week while serving in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army, based at Fort Bragg.

Pfc. Kreischer graduated from Bryan High School in 2018.

On Thursday, community members lined the streets for a processional to bring Kreischer home from Toledo Airport. Visitation was held Friday.