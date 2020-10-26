Area rapper says show must go on, but safely

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne performer says he won’t let the pandemic stop him from getting his music out.

Mike Strong and his band are staying faithful to creating their rap music. He said musicians have to adapt as much as anyone during these trying times.

“I was supposed to perform at the Middle Waves festival taking place this summer, but due to COVID it got pushed back and I still wanted to give a live experience for our local fans, friends, and family members who are enjoying the local music scene,” he said of his group’s efforts. “It’s old school. It’s original. It’s unique and it’s also more entertaining overall to see a group of people interacting rather than one person and a microphone.”

Strong will give a live album performance at Dreamers Hooka Lounge on November 8. He asks that people please attend considering all the common COVID-19 safety recommendations.