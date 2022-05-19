NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) —Pools across the area are seeing a critical shortage of lifeguards for the summer.

One of those pools is New Haven’s Jury Pool.

Officials say they are down 5 lifeguards. Because of the shortage, the pool will be closed on Mondays.

New Haven Township Parks and Rec Superintendent Mike Clendenen says another issue is they can’t compete with other businesses that pay higher wages.

He encourages anyone who is certified to apply, but if you aren’t yet it could be a challenge to get the certification.

“We use American Red Cross certified lifeguards and that can cost $200 or more to get certified and having that expense and even finding the lessons where they can get them prior to our season opening can be a challenge as well,” Clendenen said.

Clendenen says they are also in need of workers in other departments as well.

Despite the shortage of lifeguards, the Jury Pool is set to open on May 28th from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.