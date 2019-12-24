Area churches pay off more than $2 million in medical debt

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Markle Church of Christ)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three Northeast Indiana churches are brightening the holidays for more than one thousand people.

According to a Facebook post, Markle Church of Christ, Bachelor Creek, and First Church of Christ Bluffton paid off more than $2 million dollars in medical debt for members of their communities.

The post said the exact amount was $2,091,635.43 in medical debt purchased and forgiven. It helped 1,683 families in 8 counties around our area. 

The churches partnered with RIP Medical Debt to make it happen.

The organization empowers donors to forgive billions to help those are burdened with medical debt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss