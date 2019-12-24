Area churches pay off more than $2 million in medical debt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three Northeast Indiana churches are brightening the holidays for more than one thousand people.

According to a Facebook post, Markle Church of Christ, Bachelor Creek, and First Church of Christ Bluffton paid off more than $2 million dollars in medical debt for members of their communities.

The post said the exact amount was $2,091,635.43 in medical debt purchased and forgiven. It helped 1,683 families in 8 counties around our area.

The churches partnered with RIP Medical Debt to make it happen.

The organization empowers donors to forgive billions to help those are burdened with medical debt.