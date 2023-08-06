FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With food delivery on the rise, it seems like there are twice as many online restaurants than physical restaurants. That is because of Ghost Kitchens.

Ghost Kitchens are not actual physical restaurants. They are delivery-only as they are based inside another restaurant’s kitchen.

Next time you see a Ghost Kitchen, you’ll know its true identity. Most restaurants have multiple Ghost Kitchens with different cuisine specialties.

In other cities, the same Ghost Kitcehn name could be coming from a different kitchen/restaurant. Ghost Kitchens in Indianapolis and Mishakawa vary from Fort Wayne.

TenderBox, The Wing Experience, The Burger Experience

… is actually Smokey Bones

Coop & Run, Mandrino’s, Dockside Charlie’s, Underground Chucks

… is actually O’Charleys Restaurant and Bar

Firebelly Wings, Pardon My Cheesesteak, Yummy Wings, Big Door Diner, Wings Season

… is actually Baba’s Steak and Lemonade

Tender Shack

… is actually Outback Steakhouse

Slo Roast

… is actually BJ’s Brewhouse

Ember Smoked BBQ, Leo’s Italian Kitchen, Twisted Tenders

… is actually Logan’s Roadhouse

Bird Dawgs

… is actually Buffalo Wild Wings

Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa, Mr. Beast Burger, Pardon My Cheesesteak (second location)

… is actually Bobby McGees

Wow Bao

… is actually Flat Top Grill

It’s Just Wings

… is actually Chili’s

The Shake Bar

… is actually Steak n Shake

Famous Dave’s BBQ

… is actually Granite City