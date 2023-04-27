Judges and contestants from the Electric Works Chili Cook-Off pose for a picture. (Photo provided by Brett Gauger)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, three architecture firms who worked on the development of Electric Works competed in a “Chili Cook-Off at Union Street Market within Electric Works.

Select cooks from each firm — including former WANE 15 Digital Executive Producer Aaron Organ — presented both traditional and nontraditional chili dishes to judges from Mercado, One Ten Craft Meatery and Real Deal Food Group.

Elevatus Architecture won both categories, with Organ’s jalapeno popper chili winning the nontraditional category and Doug Routh’s chili winning the traditional category.

The competition allowed Electric Works to showcase local design firms and the Electric Works project.