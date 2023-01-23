FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Monday’s Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) school board meeting, Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects presented a detailed look at proposed additions and renovations to Carroll High School.

The proposal, which would cost just over $46 million, would add 27 classrooms and around 85,000 square feet.

Other additions and renovations presented would include an expanded dining area, a new central media center and learning commons, a new weight room and additional small group areas.

Because of debt that is about to be paid off, NACS would not have to raise taxes to complete the high school expansion, construction of a new middle school and a new 20,000 square foot central office.

A NACS spokesperson called expansion presentation “very preliminary,” and the board wants feedback from the public on the proposal.

As a result, NACS will likely schedule time for comments at one of its next board meetings.

Currently, Carroll High School and other NACS schools are dealing with overcrowding issues, which is what prompted NACS to start looking at a possible expansion.

In the short term, NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker told WANE 15 in November the schools will have to get creative in providing spacing alternatives for students such as adding mobile, modular classrooms outside of buildings.