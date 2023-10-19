Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue and Israel’s defense minister has told troops to be ready for a ground assault on the Palestinian territory, although he has not said when that will begin.

More than 1 million Palestinians, roughly half of Gaza’s population, have fled homes in the north and Gaza City after Israel told them to evacuate. The airstrikes early Thursday continued across the entire territory, including in areas in the south that Israel had declared as “safe zones.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 12,500 others have been wounded.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack. An Israeli military spokesperson said Thursday that the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified.

Currently:

1. EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war. 2. Woman becomes Israeli folk hero for plying Hamas militants with snacks until rescue mission arrives. 3. Egypt and other Arab countries typically don’t want to take in Palestinian refugees. 4. Relatives of people taken hostage by Hamas militants tell their stories as they hope for their safe return.

Here’s what’s happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

U.K. LEADER ASKS CROWN PRINCE TO PREVENT SPREAD OF WAR IN REGION

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and encouraged him to use his influence to stop the Israel-Hamas war from spreading.

Sunak’s office said the U.K. leader and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the need to get humanitarian aid into Gaza and “underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region.”

The U.K. said Sunak “encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.”

Sunak flew to Saudi Arabia after visiting Israel on Thursday to show support after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR PLANS ONE-DAY TRIP TO ISRAEL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he plans to make a one-day trip Israel to meet some of those affected by the war.

The Democratic governor will arrive in Israel Friday and will depart the same day. The announcement by Newsom’s office did not specify where the governor would go.

His office said California will send medical supplies to the region, including to the Gaza Strip.

California is home to the largest population of Arab Americans in the United States, according to the Arab American Institute. It also has the second largest populations of Jews in the U.S., according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

U.N CHIEF URGES AID ACCESS FOR GAZA AND CALLS FOR CEASE-FIRE

CAIRO — United Nations Secretary General António Guterres is urging Hamas and Israel to agree to a humanitarian cease-fire and for Palestinians in Gaza to be allowed access to fuel, food, water and medicine.

“Civilians in Gaza need core services and supplies and for that we need rapid and immediate humanitarian access, we need water, food and medicine now. We need it at scale, and we need it to be sustained,” António Guterres said.

Guterres was speaking during a news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, where the U.N. chief is supervising preparations for the delivery of aid into Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah crossing, which could begin Friday.

Guterres also urged Hamas to release the hostages captured during their assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

INDIA’S PM PROMISES AID FOR PALESTINIAN PEOPLE

NEW DELHI — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed his condolences for the loss of civilian lives at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

“We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He said he “reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.” At a briefing earlier, India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India was in favor of negotiations to establish a two-state solution, which allows for an independent Palestinian state.

Modi told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week that “the people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour.”

During the Cold War, India leaned heavily in favor of the Palestinians, but its ties to Israel have grown since 1992 when the two countries established diplomatic relations. In 2017, Modi became the first prime minister to visit Israel.

HUMANITARIAN AGENCIES PREPARE TO COORDINATE FLOW OF SUPPLIES TO GAZA

ZUWAIDA, Gaza Strip — Oxfam is working with other humanitarian agencies to provide a quick response when supplies begin flowing into Gaza.

Najla Shawa, a spokesman for Oxfam in Gaza, said they’re waiting for a cease-fire to be able to provide assistance to people who have had electricity, food and fuel supplies cut off.

“This is going to be a big challenge because there’s a lot to be done and we still don’t have enough information about what’s going to come in tomorrow,” Shawa told The Associated Press from Gaza on Thursday. Authorities have said the Egypt-Gaza border crossing in Rafah could open as soon as Friday.

Oxfam will probably focus on providing water and cash assistance once there’s clarity on what’s happening.

She said any response will take longer than usual because so many aid workers have been driven from their homes.

“All the team is displaced,” she said. “They’re all in shelters and schools and different apartments. Nobody has full electricity. They hardly have maybe a few hours of electricity at best. So the situation is extremely challenging.”

U.N. TO INSPECT AID SHIPMENTS INTO GAZA UNDER ISRAEL-EGYPT DEAL

CAIRO — A U.N. flag will be raised at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza to protect against Israeli airstrikes under a U.N.-brokered deal between Israel and Egypt to allow aid into the Palestinian territory.

An Egyptian official and a European diplomat said observers from the U.N. will also inspect trucks carrying aid before crossing into Gaza.

They said the U.N will oversee the aid, along with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent societies, to ensure it is given to civilians and not used by Palestinian militants.

The Egyptian official said they are still negotiating with Israel over allowing fuel into Gaza, where a shortage has forced the closure of multiple hospitals.

The official and the diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

___

Associated Press reporter Sam Magdy in Cairo contributed.

TURKISH OFFICIALS SAY ISRAEL WTHDRAWS DIPLOMATS CITING SAFETY

ANKARA, Turkey — Israel has withdrawn all of its diplomats from Turkey over concerns for their security, according to two Turkish officials.

The move follows a spate of protests outside Israeli diplomatic missions in Turkey after a blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians. Some protesters tried to storm the ambassador’s residence in Ankara and a building housing the consulate in Istanbul.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make public statements, said diplomats including ambassador Irit Lillian have already left Turkey.

They insisted the diplomats had left over safety concerns and that their withdrawal was not political.

Turkey and Israel recently restored full diplomatic relations after withdrawing ambassadors in 2018 amid tensions sparked by the United States’ decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

___

Associated Press reporter Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed.

GROUP SAYS 5 TRUCKLOADS OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES READY FOR DELIVERY TO GAZA

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says it’s ready to enter Gaza with five truckloads of medical supplies if a border crossing with Egypt reopens on Friday.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that WHO was working with Egypt and Palestine Red Crescent Societies, and that “our trucks are loaded and ready to go” through the Rafah crossing from Egypt.

Dr. Teresa Zakaria, a WHO technical officer for health emergency interventions, said the U.N. health agency is ready with five truckloads of medical supplies as soon as the border is open.

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said any convoy would require guarantees for safety and joint planning on both sides for “a fully supported humanitarian operation.”

DEFENSE MINISTER TELLS ISRAELI TROOPS TO PREPARE FOR GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he is not saying when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organized, be ready” for an order to move in.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “I promise you.”

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border following a bloody Oct. 7 cross-border massacre by Hamas militants.

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS OF POTENTIAL FOR VIOLENT PROTESTS AND TERROR ATTACKS

WASHINGTON– The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS ASKS POPE TO APPEAL FOR HOSTAGES’ RELEASE

ROME — The head of the World Jewish Congress has asked Pope Francis to use his moral authority to appeal for the release of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas.

Ronald Lauder made the appeal Thursday during a scheduled audience with Francis at the Vatican. Lauder was in Rome to inaugurate a WJC liaison office with the Holy See.

Francis has called for the hostages to be released and reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense, while expressing alarm about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe.”

AIRSTRIKE KILLS SEVERAL PALESTINIANS IN WEST BANK REFUGEE CAMP

JERUSALEM — A rare Israeli airstrike in the West Bank targeted militants in a refugee camp Thursday, leaving several Palestinians dead and stoking violent clashes, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said the airstrike killed militants in the Nur Shams refugee camp, close to the city of Tulkarem, but did not specify how many. Palestinian health officials said six Palestinians were killed.

Gunmen threw explosives at Israeli forces and forces fired back, the Israeli military said.

Palestinian state media reported that Israel sealed off the camp and prevented ambulances from entering to help the injured. Private cars smuggled the wounded past roadblocks to the hospital.

The Israeli military said forces were still inside the camp.

HAMAS AND HEZBOLLAH SAY THEY BOMBARDED ISRAEL FROM LEBANON

BEIRUT – The military wing of Hamas said its members fired 30 rockets from south Lebanon into northern Israel Thursday, mainly targeting the towns of Nahariya and Shlomi.

The Qassam Brigades’ statement came after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it hit several Israeli army positions and a kibbutz along the border with missiles.

Israeli forces also shelled Lebanese border areas, an Associated Press journalist in southern Lebanon said.

Tension has been rising along Lebanon’s southern border since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel. At least 12 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since in Israeli shelling and airstrikes.