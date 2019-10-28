Anti-vaping school assembly tour kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Department of health is partnering with schools across the state to educate teens about the dangers of smoking e-cigarettes.

An anti-vaping school assembly tour kicked off today at North Side High School. Actor Moses “MOJO” Jones led the discussion. He said there are three common myths about vaping.

He wants people to know that e-cigarettes are not safe, they do contain nicotine, and the makers of e-cigarettes are marketing to young people.

“It’s not this harmless thing that everyone thinks of,” said Jones. “Everyone sees the smoke and thinks its fun. But there are some consequences especially for young people. That’s why we are here talking to students.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, vaping related illnesses appear to be declining. The CDC’s Deputy Director called the results of vaping “serious and potentially fatal” but preventable.

Warnings from health officials about its dangers may have contributed to the possible decline.

The CDC has confirmed more than 1,600 cases of lung injury associated with vaping as of October 22nd. The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 34.