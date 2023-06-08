FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued Air Quality Action Days (AQAD) for Friday, June 9, 2023 for all Indiana counties. The stagnant weather pattern continues to move smoke from Canadian wildfires across the state.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 and Thursday, June 8, 2023 were also action days in all Indiana counties due to smoke from the wildfires.

Current high particulate readings exist in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie.

Also, Detroit, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Mid-Atlantic states are experiencing high levels of particulate. Due to north-to northeast winds, this particulate matter is expected to continue traveling through Indiana.

Air quality may continue to be impacted beyond Thursday. Hoosiers are encouraged to visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM 2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM 5 and avoid exercising near busy roads

and avoid exercising near busy roads Combine errands into one trip

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)